100 years ago: Hudson bank robbers arrested, confessed

100 years ago

June 23, 1921: The suspects in the Hudson bank robbery have been arrested. They are Gridley farmer Montgomery North and his hired hand, Charles Welch. Both made written confessions to the authorities and are in the McLean County jail. North’s debt is cited as a motive.

75 years ago

June 23, 1946: President W. E. Shaw of IWU has turned in his resignation, but will stay on the job until Aug. 1 of next year. The IWU trustees then chose Dr. M. J. Holmes as their new president. Holmes has been at IWU since 1941 and has been active in fundraising.

50 years ago

June 23, 1971: Mary Lapham is collecting old bricks from the Empire Street rebuilding project to pave her own driveway in Bloomington. Her goal is 3,000 bricks. Along the way, a few history lessons turned up, tying the bricks to major events of the '20s and '30s.

25 years ago

June 23, 1996: Norma Ashbrook is stepping down after 11 years of running ISU’s Friendship Families organization. IFF connects host families with international students. She plans to remain involved, however. About half of ISU’s 350 foreign students stay with host families.

