100 years ago: Hudson High graduates 5

100 years ago

May 19, 1921: Hudson High School has scheduled graduation exercises Friday night at the Methodist church. Five young people will be awarded their diplomas: William Anderson, Daisy McKinney, Hazel Whitwood, Irene Fuller and Juanita Whitwood. C. E. Joiner will speak.

75 years ago

May 19, 1946: Two investors, Kenneth Phillips and Peter Karonis, are building a combination restaurant and drive-in theater on the south edge of town. There are other drive-in movie theaters. But this one is believed to be the only one in the U.S. to combine with a restaurant.

50 years ago

May 19, 1971: Dr. Arnold O. Beckman, a 1929 U High graduate, was named California industrialist of the year. He is a Cullom native who set up his first chemistry lab in the family home at Grove and Clinton in Bloomington. (The U of I’s Beckman Institute is named for him.)

25 years ago

May 19, 1996: WBNQ Radio is losing its morning team to WWCT-FM in Peoria. The move is a surprise, leaving some less visible posts at WBNQ vacant. Scott Robbins was the station’s program director, while Scott Laughlin served as the music director. (Both would later be back.)

