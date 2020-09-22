100 years ago: Hunter arrested after accidental horse shooting

100 years ago

Sept. 22, 1920: Three men came back from hunting and stopped outside Scotty’s soft drink bar. One checked his repeating shotgun. He thought he had ejected all the shells, so he pulled the trigger. The “unloaded” gun went off and wounded a nearby horse. The hunter was arrested.

75 years ago

Sept. 22, 1945: Dr. G.B. McNeely is the first Bloomington physician to come home from the war. He will resume his practice when he gets here. McNeely was a flight surgeon in Europe. Now at Camp Seeymore Johnson in North Carolina, he’ll be the first doctor to be sent home from there.

50 years ago

Sept. 22, 1970: Sugar Creek Packing Co. of Ohio has bought the meat packing plant at 410 S. East St. There are about 60 workers, who cure, smoke, shape, slice and pack bacon under the names Pride of Sugar Creek and Kroger Quick Crisp. (It’s gone now.)

25 years ago

Sept. 22, 1995: Once-mighty CBS TV has sunk to a new low. Nielsen ratings for the past week show the network in fourth place in a three-network race. The interloper is newcomer Fox. This is the first time since World War II that a minor network has beaten one of the majors.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.