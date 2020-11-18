100 years ago: IC adds two passenger trains

100 years ago

Nov. 18, 1920: We now have the schedules for the two new passenger trains to be added by the Illinois Central. The northbound train will depart the Front Street depot at 5:15 p.m. The southbound run will leave at 2:38 p.m. The trains will run between Clinton and Freeport.

75 years ago

Nov. 18, 1945: Kansas City police are still trying to identify the man shot and killed by their officers. Two policemen were wounded in the exchange. So far they know that he worked for a short time on his sister’s farm near Bloomington. They have a photo but still no names.

50 years ago

Nov. 18, 1970: Five Penn Central (formerly Peoria & Eastern) locomotives derailed at a grain elevator a couple of miles southeast of LeRoy. The result was a seven-car pileup of boxcars. Two of them were loaded: one with potash, the other with liquor. Authorities are investigating.

25 years ago

Nov. 18, 1995: The Peoria Diocese has approved use of the controversial morning-after birth control pill for rape victims at church-owned hospitals. At St. Joseph Medical Center here, officials will consider use of the drug. But first the ethics committee must take up the issue.

