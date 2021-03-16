100 years ago: Ice prices expected to be higher this summer

100 years ago

March 16, 1921: The Colfax Press predicts that local consumers will have to pay a higher price for ice this summer than last summer. Two ice houses are stocking up on Michigan natural ice this week. Last summer these businesses were selling locally harvested ice.

75 years ago

March 16, 1946: Champaign High School (now Champaign Central) won the state basketball title tonight, defeating Centralia. Champaign plays in the Big 12 Conference, which includes Bloomington (and later NCHS and Normal West). All high schools compete in the same class.

50 years ago

March 16, 1971: Buses will keep rolling in the Twin Cities now that both city councils have approved a subsidy plan. Bloomington did so in a work session and will take a public vote next week. The subsidies were figured on the number of route miles buses travel in each city.

25 years ago

March 17, 1996: Could Mayor Jesse Smart be in trouble if he seeks re-election next year? A poll conducted by IWU says it’s possible, and that Alderwoman Judy Markowitz might win if she opposed him. Neither Smart nor Markowitz has announced whether they will run in 1997.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.