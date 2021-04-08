100 years ago: Ice prices level

100 years ago

April 8, 1921: The price of ice this season will be the same as last year. That’s good news, considering that the winter was mild and no ice was cut from area lakes and streams. Ice can be shipped in if necessary, but the new freight rates will make shipping charges prohibitive.

75 years ago

April 8, 1946: James Bicket gave the Boy Scouts a two-story summer house behind his home at 1226 E. Grove. The scouts dismantled it and moved it to Camp Heffernan at Lake Bloomington. They will reassemble the house and use it for a cabin.

50 years ago

April 8, 1971: William Garmer, 29, was killed in a one-car accident on I-74 near Carlock. He was well-known in Bloomington as owner of Ye Olde Bicycle Shop at 218 N. Madison. He lived here most of his life, organized a bicycle club and ran bike safety clinics for kids.

25 years ago

April 8, 1996: Heyworth Police Chief Dan Billington bought a house. That was easy enough but then he had to move it three miles into Heyworth. Today’s move went smoothly. The house, built in 1914 on the Noble farm, was made from plans and materials from a Sears & Roebuck catalog.

