100 years ago: Illini beat ISNU 32-21

100 years ago

Dec. 21, 1920: The University of Illinois played a basketball game against ISNU last night in the BHS gym. Fans paid 50 cents for a seat. The Illini came were winners, 32-21. But their fans came away with the impression that Illinois will have a rough season once Big Ten play starts.

75 years ago

Dec. 21, 1945: It was front page news: Gen. George Patton died of heart failure in Germany. He had been battling a broken neck and partially paralyzed lungs. Patton becomes the fifth U.S. general to die since the end of the war. Several McLean County boys served under him.

50 years ago

Dec. 21, 1970: Room and board at ISU dorms was hiked another $100 per year to $1,120 by the Board of Regents. The rate has been steadily climbing since the 1967-68 school year. But the board is still opposed to any tuition hikes at ISU, Northern Illinois and Sangamon State.

25 years ago

Dec. 21, 1995: Bloomington policemen Randall McKinney and Gary Sutherland were given the Chief’s Merit Award for Excellence. They stopped a sexual assault and may have saved a woman’s life. The suspect in the Sept. 24 attack remains in jail.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.