100 years ago: Illinois Club to disband

100 years ago

July 6, 1921: The Illinois Club has voted to disband after 40 years. It was founded as the Bloomington Bicycle Club, and membership had once peaked at 275. But the high cost of rent in the Odd Fellows building and the lack of other space for club rooms have led to its demise.

75 years ago

July 6, 1946: Two Bloomington officers, Eugene Williams and Detective Sgt. Henry Carrel, have passed 20 years of service with BPD. They join Sgt. Walter Lockenvitz and Detective Sig Moline (just retired), also with 20 years on the force. Williams and Carrel plan to keep working.

50 years ago

July 6, 1971: Police Cpl. Richard Clemmons resigned from the Normal PD, months after he took a demotion to stay on the job. On medical leave, he has worked only two days since. Clemmons had been charged with fixing a traffic ticket for personal gain and insubordination.

25 years ago

July 6, 1996: A television crew is coming to Bloomington to tape an upcoming rally against racism. They have previously done a program about racism in a small Montana community, and called the program “Not in Our Town.” The Bloomington rally, which has no name, is set for July 15.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.