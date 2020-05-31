100 years ago: Illinois Hotel business sold

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

May 31, 1920: The Illinois Hotel has been sold for $100,000. The new owners are McClintock and Warren, both veteran hotel men. They will keep the existing staff. They will own the business but not the building, which remains property of the Bloomington Hotel Corp.

75 years ago

May 31, 1945: Marine Corp. William Felix, a former ISNU football player, killed his first Japanese soldier on Okinawa four days before his 22nd birthday. Walking through a ravine, he came face to face with the Japanese and fired his weapon before the enemy could.

50 years ago

May 31, 1970: About 30,000 people were at the Kickapoo Creek rock show near Heyworth. True to their word, authorities began to round up those connected with putting the concert on despite a court injunction to stop it. Promoter David Lewis was arrested as he entered a bank.

25 years ago

May 31, 1995: Notable losses this past week include former Sen. Margaret Chase Smith, who lost the 1960 Republican nomination for president to Richard Nixon, and animator “Friz” Freleng has died. He drew the likes of Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig and Daffy Duck in cartoons.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.