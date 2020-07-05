100 years ago: Independence Day celebrations include barbecue at Franklin's Grove

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

July 5, 1920: Today is Monday, and since July Fourth was Sunday, the celebrations will be held today instead. The biggest will be a barbecue at Franklin’s Grove near Lexington. But Bloomington will have no official celebration. The new Maplewood Country Club opens today.

75 years ago

July 5, 1945: The Illinois Commerce Commission has granted permission for the Illini Coach Company to begin bus service between Bloomington and Decatur. There will be five round trips a day, with stops at small towns in between. A Decatur-Urbana route was also approved.

50 years ago

July 5, 1970: Hall’s Tog Shop, a Normal clothing store since 1946, is selling out. The new owner is The Caboose Corp., which sells clothing from a real caboose at 101 North St. Caboose owner Tom Ochs plans to remodel Hall’s and reopen it in September.

25 years ago

July 5, 1995: Notable losses today include former tennis star Pancho Gonzales, 67; and “Green Acres” star Eva Gabor, 74. Another loss this week was nationally known DJ Robert Smith, better known as Wolfman Jack. He suffered a heart attack at 57.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.