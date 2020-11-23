100 years ago: Irvin Theater to be under new management soon

100 years ago

Nov. 23, 1920: Two Peorians have leased the Irvin Theater from owner Clarence Irvin. They will take over on Dec. 1. Irvin, who opened the movie house in 1915, will stay in town but has not announced any plans. The new managers have theater operations experience in Peoria.

75 years ago

Nov. 23, 1945: As of midnight tonight, meat, fats and butter are off the wartime rationing list. Sugar remains the only rationed food. There is a worldwide shortage of sugar, and Agriculture Secretary Clinton Anderson said he couldn’t predict when its rationing would be lifted.

50 years ago

Nov. 23, 1970: Hunters found a woman’s body at Jolly’s Lakes four miles west of town. She was identified as a 38-year-old resident of MacArthur Avenue. There were no signs of violence on the body. Deputies said she may have stumbled and fallen into the water.

25 years ago

Nov. 23, 1995: There’s a glut of oil right now, and gasoline prices are down. The average price per gallon is $1.20 for 1995. But now you can buy gas for $1.079 in the Twin Cities. Getting to grandma’s house for Thanksgiving won’t cost an arm and a turkey leg this year.

