100 years ago: Irving School holds veterans memorial service

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

100 years ago

May 30, 1920: Irving School held a memorial service for its fallen veterans. The children planted ivy and poppy seeds from Chateau Thierry. They were gifts from Gen. James Harbord, Irving alumnus, who sent the seeds and plants from the battlefield in France.

75 years ago

May 30, 1945: Pvt. Carl Onstott of LeRoy was killed in action in Germany on April 25. He was born in McLean and graduated from Empire Township High School in LeRoy. The war now centers on Japan; Wednesday’s paper says 51 square miles of Tokyo is in ashes from Allied bombs.

50 years ago

May 30, 1970: Kickapoo Creek rock concert managers turned away Dr. Ray Baxter and Ben Boyd, both from the McLean County Health Department. Baxter tried to enter under a fake name but was soon found out. About 5,500 people were said to have attended Friday’s show.

25 years ago

May 30, 1995: Atlanta, population 1,616, has just landed its own doctor. That’s unusual for a town Atlanta’s size. Dr. Kanta Saigal was a family physician in Canada for 20 years. She moved to the U. S. recently and a physician recruiter directed her to Atlanta, Ill.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.