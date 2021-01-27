100 years ago: ISNU Pres. Felmley makes pitch for growth to alumni

100 years ago

Jan. 27, 1921: ISNU President David Felmley outlined the university’s fundamental needs to alumni: a new gym; new science hall; new domestic sciences cottage; and to complete Fell Hall, the women’s dorm. Faculty salaries need to grow too, he added.

75 years ago

Jan. 27, 1946: Residents of B-N donated more than a boxcar load of used clothing destined for the war-torn countries of Europe. This the second victory clothing drive, with results far bigger than the one conducted last April. The goods should be ready for shipment Tuesday.

50 years ago

Jan. 27, 1971: Bloomington has cleared its last hurdle with the state for stoplights at Towanda and Emerson. City Manager Richard Blodgett says the lights should be installed in the spring. (But it wasn’t that easy, and it was a long time before the lights went up.)

25 years ago

Jan. 27, 1996: The retrial of Dale Fosdick opened in Morris. Fosdick was accused of murder in the pipe bomb death of his former girlfriend on North Roosevelt Avenue in Bloomington. The first trial ended in a mistrial, and the defense won a change of venue. Both sides promise new evidence.

