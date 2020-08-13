100 years ago: ISNU summer term enrollment at 520

100 years ago
Aug. 13, 1920: There are 520 students enrolled at ISNU for the summer term. They are too busy with studies to stir up much excitement. Professor Pringle is in charge of the summer school. He has brought out some entertaining events almost every day for the young scholars.
75 years ago
Aug. 13, 1945: Justice A. M. Campbell released eight defendants in a gambling raid because the city failed to move forward on their prosecution. All eight had been charged with being “inmates” of a gambling house. Campbell also turned their bond money over to their lawyer.
50 years ago
Aug. 13, 1970: A four-pony team owned by Mr. and Mrs. Charles Builta of Arrowsmith will appear in tonight’s Illinois State Fair parade. The team will pull a circus wagon. Builta gave the assembly a trial run down Arrowsmith’s Main Street last night; it generated a lot of excitement.
25 years ago
Aug. 13, 1995: Notable losses this week include actress Ida Lupino, 77, headlined as a “poor man’s Bette Davis.” Also, rock singer Jerry Garcia, 53, has died. He was lead guitarist, singer and composer with the Grateful Dead. Garcia suffered a heart attack; Lupino had cancer.
Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.
