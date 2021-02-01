100 years ago: IWU beats ISNU in 'greatest game'

100 years ago

Feb. 1, 1921: The headline called it the “greatest game in local history.” IWU beat ISNU 36-31 in two overtimes. The game was played on the Bloomington YMCA basketball floor before 1,500 “wild-eyed" fans. “Tug” Wilson refereed. (He was Big Ten commissioner, 1945-1961.)

75 years ago

Feb. 1, 1946: Ex-GIs Jess Johnson and Richard Meihsner bought the gas station at East and Locust, and will take possession today. They ran gas stations before the war, and while in uniform each saw service in the motor pool. W. E. Scott, also a veteran, will work for them.

50 years ago

Feb. 1, 1971: Mr. and Mrs. Darrell Wheeler, newlyweds, were left homeless when an explosion and fire struck the pool hall in Downs. They lived in an upstairs apartment. The pool hall was owned by Wheeler’s father. No one was hurt, but the building was destroyed.

25 years ago

Feb. 1, 1996: A series of equipment failures left the Timberline Mobile Home Park in Goodfield without running water. Some residents haven’t had any water since Jan. 19. But bottled water is available at the park, and the system is expected to be repaired today.

