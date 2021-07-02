100 years ago: IWU campaign biggest fundraiser in county history

100 years ago

July 2, 1921: Donors have amassed $715,199 for Illinois Wesleyan University, capping the biggest fundraising campaign ever in McLean County. The figure represents pledges, cash in hand, and the anticipated market value of donated real estate. The money will be used for upgrades.

75 years ago

July 2, 1946: Wartime rent control expired two days ago. Rents immediately began to soar, some by as much as $30 per month. As a result, Bloomington landlords filed eviction notices against 19 families. More could come in the days ahead. No notices were filed in Normal.

50 years ago

July 2, 1971: Notable losses today include Bloomington Township firefighter Louis McBurney, 62, who died in the line of duty. Other obituaries include Normal civic leader Clarence Jacobssen and Lincoln College President Earl Hargett, who died on his first day on the job.

25 years ago

July 2, 1996: Off-duty Dwight fireman Joshua Loudermilk, 19, was in Pontiac today when he saw a house on fire. The fire department wasn’t there yet so he pulled off a screen, rescued two kids inside, and turned in the alarm. The rental house was heavily damaged.

