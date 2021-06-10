100 years ago: IWU Law School graduates two women

100 years ago

June 10, 1921: Two female students have finished their courses at IWU Law School and will take the bar examination in July. They are Marcie Pierce of Bloomington and Estella Harmon of Pekin. When licensed, they will return to their hometowns to practice law.

75 years ago

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

June 10, 1946: The most concentrated home building in town is on Florence Avenue. Five builders are putting up eight homes. Most of them will have four or five rooms. When completed, the list price on each house will average almost $9,000.

50 years ago

June 10, 1971: The Illinois Building Authority will consider a plan to make Funks Grove a more sophisticated and educational patch of virgin timber. It’s one of the last stands of such timber in Illinois. Some of its trees stand 120 feet tall and are 250 years old.

25 years ago

June 10, 1996: Serious talk of high speed rail service between Chicago and St. Louis is almost seven years old, but with low speed progress. A bureaucratic morass has slowed Amtrak, the state of Illinois and the federal government to a crawl in making the service to reality.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.