100 years ago: IWU show architect's concept of planned gymnasium

100 years ago

May 13, 1920: IWU officials introduced the architect’s concept of how the new gymnasium will look. It will be built on the site where the SATC barracks stood during the recent war. (The building still stands and is the Hansen Student Center, according to IWU’s website.)

75 years ago

May 13, 1945: The Army named its new hospital ship for a Bloomington man. The USAHS John J. Meany is named in memory of Maj. John Meany, a former Trinity High School student killed in action in 1943. He was a surgeon and taught chemical warfare before going overseas.

50 years ago

May 13, 1970: During the national strike by teamsters, the Eureka-Williams plant had to shut down. Those 1,200 workers are now being recalled, and factory operations will resume with the first shift next Monday. Some workers returned two days ago in preparation for the reopening.

25 years ago

May 13, 1995: Several business developments: State Farm began moving its data processing operations into the new Corporate South complex. Also, the first store will open soon in the new outlet mall on the west side; and a new bakery is planned for the old Cotter’s Bakery site.

