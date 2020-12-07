100 years ago: Jail low census results in savings

100 years ago

Dec. 7, 1920: There are only 16 prisoners in the McLean County jail now, and eight of them are “sponsored” by the federal government. Prohibition has something to do with that, as alcohol-related crimes have declined. The jail has saved an estimated $8,000 over the past year.

75 years ago

Dec. 7, 1945: Today is the fourth anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack. There was a solemn ceremony to mark the day at the Naval base in Hawaii. And in Tokyo, the war crimes trial of Gen. Yamashita ended with his conviction. He was sentenced to death by hanging.

50 years ago

Dec. 7, 1970: Two lanes of the Route 9 conversion are scheduled to open tomorrow from Mount Vernon Drive to Towanda-Barnes Road. But the two lanes will carry two-way traffic until the other two lanes are ready for use. The Oakland Avenue detour will be discontinued.

25 years ago

Dec. 7, 1995: Bloomington’s first brewpub will open in a few months. Jeff Skinner of Gridley and several investors are planning to open the Illini Brewing Co. in the Front and Center building, subject to city approval. Skinner is also invested in Ride the Nine on Prospect Road.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.