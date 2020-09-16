100 years ago: Jefferson Street rail crossing reopened after construction

100 years ago

Sept. 16, 1920: The Jefferson Street rail crossing at Robinson Street has been reopened. It had been closed to accommodate construction of the Washington Street underpass. Nearby Davis Street has also suffered, and the city has agreed to pave it when the underpass construction is done.

75 years ago

Sept. 16, 1945: A Lexington woman was killed in a fire after she reportedly tried to light her kitchen stove with kerosene. A 7-year-old daughter received burns, but two other children were unhurt. The house burned to the ground.

50 years ago

Sept. 16, 1970: Bloomington’s new fire chief is Darrell Hardin. He has been an assistant chief and was acting chief since last June. Hardin succeeds Roland Behrend who retired effective Sept. 1 and died last Friday. The new chief is still subject to city council confirmation.

25 years ago

Sept. 16, 1995: The National Weather Service is preparing to go “live” with its new facility at Lincoln. In addition to issuing watches and warnings for severe weather, the center will also provide Doppler radar for a 30-county region in Illinois.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.