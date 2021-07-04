100 years ago: July 4, city's birthday jam Miller Park

100 years ago

July 4, 1921: Bloomington combined its Independence Day with a celebration of its 90th birthday. There were parades, music, noise, contests and exhibitions. Miller Park was jammed with 40,000 people. The fireworks display over the lake was themed “Battle of the Clouds.”

75 years ago

July 4, 1946: An estimated 25,000 people filled Miller Park for the July Fourth celebration as the temperature reached 89 degrees. Parking spaces were almost gone by 4 p.m. There were two band concerts, about 800 people swimming at the beach, and picnic tables were all taken.

50 years ago

July 4, 1971: Prior to the customary fireworks, a lot of July Fourth goings-on are on tap. For example, the Grove Street neighborhood parade and free boat rides at Lake Bloomington will happen unless it rains. There will also be two band concerts and a bike parade at Miller Park.

25 years ago

July 4, 1996: The small-town atmosphere of Downs drew a lot of people for this year’s July Fourth celebration. Allison Wells and Curtis Prochnow, both 4, were voted Miss Kabang and Mr. Kaboom for the day. At Miller Park, this year’s rubber duck race had thousands of entries.

