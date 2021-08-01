100 years ago: Kraus honored by 1000 at military funeral in Danvers

100 years ago

Aug. 1, 1921: A thousand people attended the Danvers funeral of Joseph Kraus, believed to be the first McLean County soldier to be killed in the World War. Sunday’s funeral was in the open air of the village park. Full military honors were conducted throughout the service.

75 years ago

Aug. 1, 1946: The U.S. conducted an A-bomb test July 25 at Bikini Atoll in the Pacific. Dr. Harold Hodge, formerly of Danvers, was one of the witnesses. He led a team of 350 people who conducted tests after the blast. Hodge will be in Danvers to speak Sunday and see his parents.

50 years ago

Aug. 1, 1971: The CAPS pool at Chatsworth reopened without permission of the state. It had been closed by order of the state since July 8 because it did not meet the standard for filtration and chlorination. Court action could lie ahead if the state insists the pool remain closed.

25 years ago

Aug. 1, 1996: The new sanctuary at East White Oak Bible Church will be used Sunday for the first time. The old one burned down after it was struck by lightning in 1994. And the Rev. Jeff VanGoethem still wonders sometimes, could lightning ever strike in the same place twice?

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.