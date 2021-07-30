100 years ago: Kraus remains arrive in Danvers for his military funeral

100 years ago

July 30, 1921: The remains of John H. Kraus have arrived in Danvers for tomorrow’s military funeral. Kraus is believed to be the first McLean County soldier killed in the World War, in 1917. The Danvers VFW post bears his name. A large turnout is expected for the funeral.

75 years ago

July 30, 1946: The Min-Dell Club will hold a reunion this weekend. It’s a fan club for two long-ago Saybrook schoolteachers, Minnie Freeman and Dell Riggs. Their former students make up the fan base. Mrs. Riggs won’t tell her age, but the reunion organizer confesses to being 74.

50 years ago

July 30, 1971: The old Lilly Williamson home near Carlock burned down. The owner’s grandmother built the house, and it was thought to be the first rural home in McLean County to have both electricity and indoor plumbing. Alas, faulty wiring is believed to be the cause.

25 years ago

July 30, 1996: Tammy German, 36, of South Jacksonville isn’t a new woman. But she has a new heart, received in the first heart transplant performed at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. The surgery went well. When she awoke, her first words to the doctor were, “Thank you.”

