100 years ago: Lafayette Apartments unfinished, but open for move in

100 years ago

Nov. 12, 1920: The first tenants are moving into the new Lafayette Apartments even though the building isn’t finished. For instance, the folding beds and gas stoves haven’t come in yet. Daily Pantagraph reporter E.E. Pierson and the Rev. W. B. Hindman are among the first arrivals.

75 years ago

Nov. 12, 1945: Bloomington attorney Albert Hoopes is back in town and has resumed his law practice. He spent the last 4½ years in the Army where he served as defense counsel in court martial situations. A Yale and Harvard law graduate, he enlisted in 1941.

50 years ago

Nov. 12, 1970: Former Normal Mayor Robert Randall died at the age of 66. He served one term from 1960-64. He had a business, Randall’s Variety Store, at 123 Beaufort St. since 1951. Randall was born in Ann Arbor, where his father was a pioneering physicist at the University of Michigan.

25 years ago

Nov. 12, 1995: The first significant ice and snowfall hit the Pantagraph area, taking a lot of people by surprise. There were a lot of traffic accidents. In one case, a police car was crushed between two semi trucks. Both officers inside the car escaped injury.

