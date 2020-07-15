100 years ago: Large crowds attend Robinson Circus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

July 15, 1920: Crowds were good at the Robinson Circus shows. Time-worn circus acts were dropped, and animals performed in cages. But no one was happy about cancellation of the advertised circus parade. Circus people said they called it off because the circus arrived late.

75 years ago

July 15, 1945: Pfc. Joe Allen Kregor of LeRoy was killed in action on Okinawa. He had been on combat duty for six weeks. Kregor was one of five brothers in the service. Two of his brothers are still stationed in war zones. The other two are in the U.S.

50 years ago

July 15, 1970: The McLean County Board voted down a proposal to sell the Fairview Sanatorium to Normal, at least for this year. One board member noted that the county would need the space for future buildings, possibly even a courthouse if the Twin Cities merge.

25 years ago

July 15, 1995: Towanda Avenue continues to extend north toward Ironwood subdivision. The latest opening takes the street to Shelburne Road. The Town of Normal will now consider awarding a contract for the next stretch to Raab Road. The bridge over I-55 is yet to come.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.