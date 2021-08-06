100 years ago: Leader Laundry cleans neighborhood air, too

100 years ago

Aug. 6, 1921: The Leader Laundry has installed a machine that is said to eat black smoke. The result is cleaner air in the neighborhood around the business. The machine operates by filtering the smoke, mixing it with oxygen, and then reducing it to nothing by increasing the oxygenation.

75 years ago

Aug. 6, 1946: A water main sprang a leak between the Lake Bloomington pumping station and Bloomington proper, sparking fears the water would have to be shut off in town. As a heavy rain fell, water department workers found the leak and fixed it. There was no interruption of service.

50 years ago

Aug. 6, 1971: The female title “Ms.”, pronounced “Miz,” is becoming more common in the English language. “Ms.” reflects the growing conviction that a woman’s marital status is no one else’s business. The change has been adopted by parts of government and the private sector.

25 years ago

Aug. 6, 1996: El Paso will replace the police car that was wrecked earlier. But instead of buying a new one, City Council voted 4-2 to lease. The town will get about $7,000 insurance money for the wrecked squad car. The “no” votes” arose from objections to the $3,700 interest the city will have to pay.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.