100 years ago: Leland Street extension set

100 years ago

March 31, 1921: Corporation Counsel O’Connell reports the final orders are in place for the city to take property and extend Leland Street south to Oakland Avenue, a distance of 220 feet. This ends a six-year process that saw several unsuccessful attempts to open Leland Street to the south.

75 years ago

March 31, 1946: The War Department has changed the status of Corp. Thomas Robbins of Normal from missing to dead. Robbins’ B-24 bomber was lost in a mission over Vienna, Austria, in 1945. He had been in the service for a year. His wife and three kids live in Normal.

50 years ago

March 31, 1971: Pharmacist Gilbert Ault has bought the Merle Pharmacy at 1102 S. Main. He had worked there for 20 years under the previous owner. The name will be changed to Ault Pharmacy. It’s the drug store once owned by former mayor Mark Hayes in the 30s and 40s.

25 years ago

March 31, 1996: The price of Illinois farmland is creeping up. Normally farm real estate sells between $3,330 and $3,600 per acre. But appraisers say they’re now seeing a few sales that top $4,000 per acre. That price hasn’t been seen since the late ’70s and early ’80s.

