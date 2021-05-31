100 years ago: Leo Sherburne's body returned from France

100 years ago

May 31, 1921: The parents of Leo Sherburne will head for Indianapolis to meet the body of their son Leo, 26. He was killed in France while serving with the American expeditionary forces. Leo grew up on Bloomington’s west side but the family has since moved to St. Louis.

75 years ago

May 31, 1946: Passenger trains, sidetracked for lack of coal because of the strike, have begun coming back. The Alton reinstated a dozen of them Friday, restoring its pre-strike schedule. But two other lines serving Bloomington are awaiting word on when they can resume seven trains.

50 years ago

May 31, 1971: Evergreen Lake is now half full, reaching a water level of 705 feet above sea level. When it reaches 715 feet, water will begin to trickle over the spillway and the lake will be deemed full. Evergreen is filling faster than expected in spite of the relatively dry spring.

25 years ago

May 31, 1996: The city and developer Larry Bielfeldt have reached agreement over Berry Lane. Bieldfeldt, who owns the street, blocked it because he said people were wearing it out by using it as a detour. Under the agreement he will pave the block-long street and turn it over to the city.

