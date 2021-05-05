100 years ago: Leonhardts celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

100 years ago

May 5, 1921: Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Leonhardt of 1414 W. Locust just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were born and married in Germany before coming to the U.S. in 1892. They moved to Bloomington after five years in Milwaukee. He worked for the railroad.

75 years ago

May 5, 1946: Carlton Gamer will be the valedictorian of the U High class of 1946. He was president of the student council this year. Patty Hollowell is the salutatorian. The honorees are selected on the basis of grades only, and must have done all their high school work at U High.

50 years ago

May 5, 1971: The state’s laboratory schools have won a reprieve from the Illinois Board of Higher Education. That means that U High and Metcalf will be able to stay open. ISU will have to justify the lab schools’ existence under MP III, the state’s new master education plan.

25 years ago

May 5, 1996: BroMenn Regional Medical Center has reached its 100th anniversary. The former Brokaw Hospital began in May 1896 as Deaconess Hospital. The merger with Mennonite Hospital would come later, although Deaconess was founded by a Mennonite concern.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.