100 years ago: LeRoy Fair hosts auto races

100 years ago

Aug. 14, 1920: Today is the last day of the LeRoy Fair, which means there will be auto races. Some of the racing machines were on the grounds last night, while others are arriving today. The race drivers are experienced and willing to take whatever chances are necessary to win.

75 years ago

Aug. 14, 1945: Japan has surrendered and Gen. Douglas MacArthur will officially accept Emperor Hirohito’s sword as part of the process. Earlier, a Japanese submarine sank the Indianapolis, which delivered parts of the Hiroshima A-bomb on its last mission; 845 men were lost.

50 years ago

Aug. 14, 1970: Hot lunches will be served in six Bloomington schools this fall under a new agreement between District 87 and a contracting firm. The deal is subject to the board lawyer’s approval. Hot lunches for indigent children are now required by Illinois law.

25 years ago

Aug. 14, 1995: Gov. Jim Edgar signed a new veterans’ bill at the Illinois State Fair. Among other things, it requires veterans to document their service when they seek preference while applying for work. The bill aims to keep non-veterans from falsely obtaining the hiring preference.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.