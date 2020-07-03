100 years ago: LeRoy library, church to be built with Green River stone

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

July 3, 1920: The Leroy Journal has published large pictures of how the new library and church building will look. The J. T. Crumbaugh estate is financing the project. The exterior will be Green River stone; and the footprint will be 124 by 75 feet. A. L. Pillsbury is the architect.

75 years ago

July 3, 1945: Another sign of the coming peacetime economy: Ford began producing its 1946 model cars today. They’ll be available to civilians who have essential transportation needs. But it may take two years before the new cars are available to civilians without priority ratings.

50 years ago

July 3, 1970: An overnight storm rolled into Illinois with high winds and rain. In its wake were downed trees and power lines. The storm snapped a heat wave that included 98-degree temperatures. Now the sound of chainsaws pervades the cool air as cleanup crews do their work.

25 years ago

July 3, 1995: The ISU faculty expressed “no confidence” in President Thomas Wallace by a nonbinding vote of 249-219. The vote attracted further attention of the Board of Regents, some of whom were concerned with Wallace’s conduct. A meeting is likely in the near future.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.