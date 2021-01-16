100 years ago: LeRoy residents for law enforcement league

100 years ago

Jan. 16, 1921: Citizens and businessmen of LeRoy have formed a law enforcement league. They will work with the city council for better enforcement of local laws. LeRoy has been without a marshal for some time but now John Roberts has been appointed at a salary of $125 per month.

75 years ago

Jan. 16, 1946: The War Department has declared Tech. Sgt. Harold Miller officially dead. His aunt, Alice Davidson of Bloomington, got the news in a telegram. Miller disappeared on Dec. 13, 1944. He had lived with his aunt since his parents died in Rockford.

50 years ago

Jan. 16, 1971: Authorities are investigating a new stash of cash attributed to the late Illinois Secretary of State Paul Powell. The $55,000 comes from his safe deposit box. It was put there by his secretary in October. Neither she nor her lawyer will say where the money came from.

25 years ago

Jan. 16, 1996: Bloomington’s House of Fabrics/SoFro Fabrics is closing. The store, at 1701 E. Empire, is one of 86 stores nationally to be closed by the owner. Fashion Bug, which is next door to the fabrics store, is also going out of business.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.