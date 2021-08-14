100 years ago: Leslie Zweng opened jewerly store

100 years ago

Aug. 14, 1921: Leslie Zweng opened a jewelry store in a room above Stark’s Drug Store at Front and Main (where the parking garage is now). He has experience with E. K. Crothers and Chadband’s, both jewelry stores on the square. He’ll specialize in fixing clocks and watches.

75 years ago

Aug. 14, 1946: Veteran Donald Lynch of McLean got married Sunday, but the newlyweds couldn’t find an apartment. So his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. William Hancock, converted their garage at 702 W. Washington to a house. The Lynches will live there while Don attends ISNU.

50 years ago

Aug. 14, 1971: McLean County Circuit Clerk Marian Bunn resigned after being fined for misconduct in office. There had been financial irregularities in the office. The judge, from Clinton, placed her on probation. Helen Rice was named the new circuit clerk.

25 years ago

Aug, 14, 1996: A lone holdup man robbed the Bank One branch at 413 East Washington. He handed the teller a note demanding money and then simply walked away from the branch with his loot. It’s the first bank robbery in town since May of 1995. Both remain unsolved.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.