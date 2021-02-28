100 years ago: Liberty Bond thief arrested

100 years ago

Feb. 28, 1921: Authorities arrested Willie Dalton, 16, of Chicago, in a Heyworth pool hall. He’s charged with stealing $772,000 in Liberty Bonds from Northern Illinois Trust Co. All but $5,000 of the missing bonds were recovered. Two local men are vying for the $26,000 reward.

75 years ago

Feb. 28, 1946: An early morning fire swept through half a block of the Mason City business district. Three businesses were left in ashes: an implement store, a tavern and a storage company. Lincoln firemen assisted. A car dealership and restaurant were also damaged.

50 years ago

Feb. 28, 1971: El Paso school Superintendent Walter Claggett has resigned with plans to leave the job July 1. He has been superintendent since 1956, and was principal at El Paso High School for 19 years before that. No immediate reason was given for Claggett’s stepping down.

25 years ago

Feb. 28, 1996: Accused murderer Dale Fosdick was found guilty in his second trial for the pipe bomb murder of his former girlfriend. He was eligible for the death penalty, but the jury decided against it a day later. The second trial was held in Morris.

