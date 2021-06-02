100 years ago: Lightning proves deadly

100 years ago

June 2, 1921: Deadly lightning strikes came with spring storms. A rural Atlanta farmer was killed as he milked a cow in his barn; a Petersburg man was struck while working in his garden. The next day, lightning killed woman near Kenney and a man near Washington.

75 years ago

June 2, 1946: Lindsay & Son opened in Lexington in 1859. The store is still in business on the same corner, and the Lindsay family still runs it. But prices have changed. In 1894 a customer paid 58 cents for six pounds of butter, $1.25 for a barrel of salt, and a dime for a dozen eggs.

50 years ago

June 2, 1971: The Rt. Rev. Monsignor Edward O’Rourke, a native of Downs, has been named bishop-elect of the Peoria Diocese. Bishop John B. Franz is retiring for health reasons. O’Rourke, 53, was the valedictorian of the class of 1935 at the old Downs High School.

25 years ago

June 2, 1996: From now on, the local airport will be known as the Central Illinois Regional Airport at Bloomington-Normal. It’s a mouthful, but the airport authority board decided to come up with something that would market the facility better now that it has the new runway.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.