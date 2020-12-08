100 years ago: Limited home wine making now allowed

100 years ago

Dec. 8, 1920: The IRS says heads of household can now make wine at home for exclusive use in the home, tax free. Permits will be issued for 200 gallons per year; if the head of household makes any more than that, he’ll be taxed. A bond will be required to secure a permit.

75 years ago

Dec. 8, 1945: Christmas decorations are reported in short supply at Bloomington stores. And managers say they won’t be getting more tinsel, tree ornaments, etc., before Dec. 25. Just one string of lights was found for sale in town, at twice the 1941 price.

50 years ago

Dec. 8, 1970: The Jaycees are trying something new this Christmas: a kids’ hotline to Santa Claus. Beginning Dec. 16, kids can call between 6 and 9 p.m. and tell Santa what they want for Christmas. The number is … (actually, it was an old number that doesn’t exist here now.)

25 years ago

Dec. 8, 1995: Dale Fosdick’s retrial will be in Morris, Grundy County. He was convicted of the 1993 pipe bombing that killed his ex-girlfriend on North Roosevelt Street. Fosdick is now said to be broke, and the judge said he’ll order McLean County to pay reasonable defense legal fees.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.