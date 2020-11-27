100 years ago: Lincoln, Davis circuit route to be marked

100 years ago

Nov. 27, 1920: Monumental posts will be put up to mark the circuit Abraham Lincoln and Judge David Davis rode from county to county to hold court. Their route was known as the Eighth Judicial Circuit. (One such marker can be seen in front of the McLean County Museum.)

75 years ago

Nov. 27, 1945: Voters were supposed to be deciding today on a $750,000 bond issue for Bloomington schools. But the election was postponed at the last minute because of a mistake in the election notice. Bonds have to be paid off in 20 years. The notice called for more than that.

50 years ago

Nov. 27, 1970: Notable deaths today include Fern Weaver, 56. She was president of the B-N Business and Professional Women’s Club. She had been ill. Also, Gen. Benjamin O. Davis, 93, has died. He was the first black man to reach the rank of general in the U.S. Army.

25 years ago

Nov. 27, 1995: The Simpkins War Museum in Heyworth is nearing its 20th anniversary. It began in 1976 as a collection of war relics gathered by veteran Gary Simpkins. Today it has permanent displays from all major American conflicts from the Civil War to Desert Storm.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.