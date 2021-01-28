100 years ago: Lions Club established

100 years ago

Jan. 28, 1921: Bloomington now has a Lions Club. It was organized at a banquet in the Illinois Hotel. Temporary officers will be A. F. Moratz, president; W. C. Townley, vice president; E. O. Kummer, secretary; and Simon R. Saltzman, treasurer. There are 53 charter members.

75 years ago

Jan. 28, 1946: Authorities nabbed two ex-convicts and a 14-year-old boy in the rustling of 30 hogs from the Gabbett brothers’ farm near Emden. The arrests were made at Kankakee, and Logan County authorities believe they may have cleared up a four-state livestock theft ring.

50 years ago

Jan. 28, 1971: Donald Starks, president of the Farmers State Bank of Carlock, was served with a summons to appear in court. He’s charged with embezzling $87,323 from the bank. Starks was served in his hospital bed, where he has been since disappearing from his home.

25 years ago

Jan. 28, 1996: Former prison guard James Reid was convicted in the hammer murder of Janice Wright. The two once shared a home on South Wright Street. And in a Chicago case, the killer of ISU basketball star Reginald Wilson and his girlfriend Felicia Lewis was sentenced to life in prison.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.