100 years ago: Lions donate lion to zoo

100 years ago

Nov. 10, 1920: The Peoria Lions Club has donated a real lion to the Miller Park Zoo. The animal arrived yesterday and is safely kept in the animal house now. The Lions Club owned the big cat but because of unsuitable facilities for keeping it in Peoria, they were happy to donate it.

75 years ago

Nov. 10, 1945: Illinois Power Co. (now Ameren) proposed that IP buy Bloomington’s street lighting system and all the customers of the city light plant. There’s no specific offer yet. IP claims the customers could get reduced rates and the city could save $95,000.

50 years ago

Nov. 10, 1970: Former French President Charles de Gaulle died at the age of 79. Of the former World War II “Big 4” leaders, he was the last surviving one. He resigned from the presidency last year and was writing his memoirs when he died from a ruptured aneurysm.

25 years ago

Nov. 10, 1995: ISU’s new insurance education operation, the Katie Insurance School, has been chosen to train underwriters for the famous Lloyd’s of London. In winning the selection, ISU beat out some major universities, including Harvard. About 15 Lloyd’s people will enroll.

