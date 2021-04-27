100 years ago: Little Red School homecoming set

100 years ago

April 27, 1921: The PTA of the Little Red School in Normal is planning a homecoming May 5. This school has produced prominent alumni, and hopes are high for their acceptances. Included are Congressman Frank I. Mann of Chicago and former U of I President Edmund J. James.

75 years ago

April 27, 1946: Bloomington City Council enacted strict licensing fees on the taxicab industry and set the fares. It used to be that one person could operate unlimited cabs and only pay one fee. Now the owner, each vehicle and every driver must be separately licensed.

50 years ago

April 27, 1971: The Norfolk & Western wants to close six of its small town railroad depots in Ford and Livingston counties. Stations affected are Sibley, Saunemin, Strawn, Campus, Essex and Emington. Thursday the ICC will hold hearings on the proposed closings in Springfield.

25 years ago

April 27, 1996: Jim Anderson of Bloomington is miffed at the Illinois Department of Public Aid. He has been called to Springfield for a hearing on a paternity matter. But he is sterile, having had a vasectomy 16 years ago. Anderson claims they’ve got the wrong man.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.