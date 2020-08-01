100 years ago: Livingston's Victrola shop has newest titles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Aug. 1, 1920: Livingston’s has the newest records for August for sale in its Victrola shop. Twenty-two new titles are listed. Some are sung in foreign languages, some are instrumentals played on the piano or violin. These records are on the Victor label and made by contract artists.

75 years ago

Aug. 1, 1945: The Miller Park merry-go-round has exceeded its ration of gasoline, says the McLean County War Price Board. The owner had been running the ride off the fuel allotment for his two trucks while exceeding his non-highway allotment by 1,767 gallons of gas.

50 years ago

Aug. 1, 1970: Late taxpayers got a break from County Treasurer Walton Isch. They have until Monday, Aug. 3, to pay their first half property taxes before the late penalty goes up. The deadline was today but it’s Saturday and locations for in-person payments are closed.

25 years ago

Aug. 1, 1995: Actor McLean Stevenson will appear in tonight’s Normal Theater gala, performing in “You Can Go Home Again.” Stevenson is the son of a Bloomington physician, and is probably best known for his portrayal of Col. Henry Potter on TV’s M*A*S*H series.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.