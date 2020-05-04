100 years ago: Lloyd Eyer, the man credited with bringing volleyball to town

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

May 4, 1920: Lloyd Eyer, credited with bringing volleyball to town in the '90s, has resigned as director of physical education at BHS. Eyer is also manager of the sporting goods department at the W. B. Read Co. The school job was too demanding on his time, he said.

75 years ago

May 4, 1945: WJBC Radio will affiliate with ABC’s Blue Network. Station owners McGregor and Gately say the move will allow the station to carry programs beyond the scope of its local programs. (WJBC remained an ABC affiliate for more than 50 years.)

50 years ago

May 4, 1970: It was a brutal day. State Farm Chairman Adlai Rust and his wife were robbed by home invaders. Their maid was beaten, and the robbers got away. And at Kent State University in Ohio, four students were shot dead by the Ohio National Guard during a protest.

25 years ago

May 4, 1995: Students at Hudson Elementary School planted a tree in memory of the 145 people killed in the bombing of the Oklahoma City federal building. Sixteen of the dead were children. The tree was a crimson maple, bought for $123 with money donated by students.

