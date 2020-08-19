100 years ago: Local man long thought dead, found at soldiers' home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Aug. 19, 1920: Everyone thought Thomas Brown was dead. He left to fight in the Civil War and later the Indians over 50 years ago. Then he disappeared. But he was found alive and well at the soldiers’ home in Danville. Brown’s 75, hearty and spry, and likes the soldier’s home.

75 years ago

Aug. 19, 1945: The Sylvania and Williams Oil-O-Matic plants were hit with cancellation of wartime contracts. As a result, the Sylvania plant is temporarily closed, and about 25 percent of the Williams workforce is laid off. The plants will convert to peacetime production.

50 years ago

Aug. 19, 1970: The area has lost two more leaders. Emden native J.B. McCormick graduated from the old IWU law school and became president of the University of Arizona. Also, former Downs Township Supervisor Frank Roop, 66, has died. He served for 20 years.

25 years ago

Aug. 19, 1995: The Prairie Air Show is on, sponsored by The Pantagraph and the Prairie Aviation Museum. Twin City residents are seeing a lot of unusual planes over town, including three Stearman biplanes making practice flights over ISU. Weather is hot but crowds are big.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.