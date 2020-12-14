100 years ago: Local man supplies tobacco to uncle in Germany

100 years ago

Dec. 14, 1920: Cobbler H. B. Meyers heard from his elderly uncle in Germany, who asked for a pound of tobacco. Meyers generously shipped off five pounds to the old man — a $125 value in Germany, where smokers don’t have it as good as we do. By the way, Meyers doesn’t smoke.

75 years ago

Dec. 14, 1945: Towanda veterans met at the high school and formed the Marion Miller post 931 of the American Legion. George Sweeney was chosen its first commander. About 25 veterans attended the meeting. Five members of the Normal post were there to help with organization.

50 years ago

Dec. 14, 1970: Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” has been a popular attraction this season at the Consistory. So the Scottish Rite Players have added one more performance to the schedule. Tickets are free, and those who can’t use theirs are asked to return or exchange them.

25 years ago

Dec. 14, 1995: Bloomington Housing Authority Director Gloria McKittrick is retiring after 25 years of service. And banker Julius Alexander is also retiring from First of America (now PNC). Receptions for each will be held tomorrow at their workplaces.

