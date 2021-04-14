100 years ago: Local men join governor in trip

100 years ago

April 14, 1921: Gov. Len Small will lead a delegation of dignitaries to northern Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana to inspect those states’ road maintenance programs. State Sen. Frank Hanson of Bloomington will go along on the junket as will Simon Lantz of Congerville.

75 years ago

April 14, 1946: Efforts to form an Optimist Club in Bloomington are about to pay off. About 25 people have signed up to join, and there will be an organizational meeting tomorrow night at the Illinois Hotel. The arrangements with Optimist International, the parent group, are complete.

50 years ago

April 14, 1971: The Bloomington school board has elected member Eugene Salch as its president. Salch has served since 1965 and is superintendent of new construction at ISU. The board also changed its meeting place and will meet from now on in the BJHS library.

25 years ago

April 14, 1996: A $200,000 fire destroyed the home of Patrick Walter in the Crestwicke subdivision south of Bloomington. Bloomington Township firefighters put it out but were called back when in started again. There were no injuries, and the state fire marshal is investigating.

