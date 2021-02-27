100 years ago: Local pastor named first female Illinois Senate chaplain

100 years ago

Feb. 27, 1921: The Rev. Norma Brown of Carlock has been named chaplain of the Illinois Senate for the week. She is the first woman ever to hold this position. She’s pastor of Carlock Christian Church and comes from a family of ministers.

75 years ago

Feb. 27, 1946: Former Minnesota Gov. Harold Stassen was the speaker at the Association of Commerce banquet. He told the crowd the government must not be anti-anyone. He blamed today’s problems on government not following principles of effective democratic government.

50 years ago

Feb, 27, 1971: An Associated Press report says the Illinois Commerce Commission has approved Bloomington-Normal City Lines’ request to end bus service here. But officials here don’t seem to know anything about it. BNCL has been struggling with low bus ridership.

25 years ago

Feb. 27, 1996: Bloomington and Normal have now approved a deal to share the cost of extending Hershey Road north from College Avenue to Fort Jesse Road. But Hershey is still not a complete north-south road: the leg between College Avenue and G.E. Road hasn’t been built yet.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.