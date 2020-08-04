100 years ago: Longtime Holder blacksmith dies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Aug. 4, 1920: R. Fitzhenry, the village blacksmith at Holder for over 30 years, died Monday morning. He was about 74 years old. Born in Dublin, Ireland, he came to America with his parents when he was three years old. Ill health forced him to retire three years ago.

75 years ago

Aug. 4, 1945: Should the wives of servicemen overseas have dates with other men? This Gallup Poll question appeared on today’s Women’s Page. The answer was a resounding “no!” Women said “no” slightly more than men. But the negative replies were in the 80 percent range.

50 years ago

Aug. 4, 1970: Chicago ranks second among cities with the worst levels of sulphur dioxide in its air. New York is first. St. Louis is sixth, tied with Cleveland, Ohio. But on a second list, the dirtiest city for particulate pollutants is Steubenville, Ohio, while neither Chicago nor St. Louis is listed.

25 years ago

Aug. 4, 1995: The Union Pacific Railroad is buying the Southern Pacific, which now owns the former GM&O and Alton yard on Bloomington’s west side. The struggling SP had been searching for a merger mate. Recently a proposed “marriage” with the Santa Fe fell through.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.