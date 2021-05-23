100 years ago: Longtime LeRoy resident recalls early days

100 years ago

May 23, 1921: C. A Whittaker, 94, of LeRoy, has lived there since 1838. Only two ladies of the Crumbaugh family were already there when the Whitaker family arrived. The old gentleman recalls the only business in LeRoy then was a saloon, and land was selling for $1.25 per acre.

75 years ago

May 23, 1946: Midget auto racing has come to Fairbury with the new American Legion Speedway at the fairgrounds. A crowd of 2,800 watched as Mike O’Halloran won the feature race at the new track. There were 31 cars plus eight late entries. But only 22 qualified to race.

50 years ago

May 23, 1971: Casella’s, a well-known pizza restaurant on Main Street, has been sold and will be known as Daniel’s. “Jake” Casella sold it to Dan and Sharon Burris, who paid $58,000 and will take over the mortgage payments. The Burrises plan to remodel, but it will still be a pizza place.

25 years ago

May 23, 1996: Gasoline prices are at $1.29 for regular and $1.45 for premium as we approach the holiday weekend. In Washington, the House approved a temporary cut in the federal gas tax, and the Senate is expected to act soon. But it won’t affect fuel prices in time for the weekend.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.