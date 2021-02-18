100 years ago: Lowden drops out of consideration for Navy secretary

100 years ago

Feb. 18, 1921: President-elect Warren Harding was considering former Illinois Gov. Frank Lowden for secretary of the Navy. But Lowden took his name out of consideration today. He said his personal affairs would not permit him to re-enter public service at this time.

75 years ago

Feb. 18, 1946: The prison at Pontiac supplied almost 2,400 men for the war effort: prisoners who got to exchange their jail time for hitches in the Army. There were only 46 parole violators, so 2,335 made it through with an honorable discharge or have re-enlisted.

50 years ago

Feb. 18, 1971: “Room 222,” the popular ABC high school drama, will continue but its setting is destroyed. The Los Angeles earthquake of Feb. 9 severely damaged Los Angeles High School and several other district buildings. The high school will be demolished.

25 years ago

Feb. 18, 1996: The Unitarian Church on Emerson Street is raising money for big repairs to its organ, which is now 92 years old. Promoters have come up with the phrase, “Have a heart — Be an organ donor.” A fundraising show is scheduled for Sunday.

