100 years ago: Lytleville home destroyed by fire

100 years ago

March 3, 1921: Fire destroyed the W. H. Boyles home in Lytleville. The family was not home at the time, so there were no injuries. But they lost everything. Boyles thinks a defective flue may be the cause. Lytleville is in Randolph Township, northeast of Heyworth.

75 years ago

March 3, 1946: Two more local men are out of uniform and back in civilian clothes. Alan Sycle returns to his old job heading up National Wines & Liquors with his long time partner. And attorney Eugene Larkin will open a law office in the People’s Bank building.

50 years ago

March 3, 1971: Pontiac policeman Wesley Tucker was kidnapped, thrown into the trunk of his cruiser, and left inside a rural shed. He had stopped a suspicious car when the two occupants got the drop on him. He freed himself after three hours and radioed for help. The suspects escaped.

25 years ago

March 3, 1996: Edgar See of Gibson City celebrates his 100th birthday next week. He told of “some pretty narrow escapes” when he was a soldier in World War I. Another came when the family home burned near Saybrook. These days he plays bingo and Uno, and receives visitors.

